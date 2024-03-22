Harry Hamlin's series, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin, shows the actor cooking along his niece, classically trained chef Renee Guilbault.

The new trailer for the cooking series was released Thursday.

Shot late last year, the new AMC series debuts on AMC+ and IFC on May 15.

Hamlin (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), who worked on the show as a producer, created the show with Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, who also direct the series.

Billed as a "how-to" for hosting casual, yet elegant dinner parties, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin will include practical kitchen tips, favorite recipes and secrets to hosting a successful dinner.

In the trailer, Hamlin is seen cooking, hosting and joking with a wide variety of guests as he shows off his unconventional style.

Guests including his wife, Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mary Steenburgen (Book Club), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Tongayi Chirisa (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches) and Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul), are set to join the show throughout the season.