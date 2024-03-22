NBC has announced it renewed several shows for the 2024-25 television season.

Law & Order fixture Sam Waterston left the show in February.

He originated the role of District Attorney Jack McCoy in 1994 and played him in 400 episodes. Tony Goldwyn has since taken over as the new DA on the show.

No decision has been made yet about Chris Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is now in its fourth season.

Episodes of the shows are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.