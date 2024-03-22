Shakira and Cardi B have teamed up on new music.

The 47-year-old singer and 31-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "Punteri­a" on Friday.

The "Punteri­a" video stars Shakira, Cardi B and Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount. Shakira and Cardi B play members of a tribe of women who encounter and get romantic with members of a herd of centaurs, including Laviscount.

"Punteri­a" appears on Shakira's 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, also released Friday.

The album features 15 other tracks, including "Te Felicito" with Rauw Alejandro, "Monotoni­a" with Ozuna, "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap and "TQG" with Karol G. Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG" in 2023.

In a post in February, Shakira said the making of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was "an alchemical process."

"My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way," the singer wrote.

"While writing each song I was rebuilding myself," she added. "While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

