Halsey and Amy Lee released a music video for their song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday.

The pair created the song for the Ballerina film starring Ana de Armas as an assassin seeking revenge. The movie is part of the John Wick universe and also stars Keanu Reeves

The music video opens as Halsey runs through a city street in a bloodstained ballerina outfit.

Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, is sharpening a knife when she appears in the video.

"You do it cause you know you can, turn around and bite the hand that feeds," they sing.