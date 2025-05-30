'Netflix Tudum 2025': How to watch, what to expect
UPI News Service, 05/30/2025
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event airs on the streamer Saturday.
The event is billed as "Netflix's biggest fan party, packed with your favorite stars, first-look reveals, and can't-miss live performances," according to an official synopsis. The show airs live from Los Angeles.
Netflix Tudum 2025 airs on the streamer Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT. The event takes place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Participants
Sofia Carson, an actress known for Descendants and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, will host the event.
Lady Gaga and Indian singer and rapper Hanumankind will perform.
"Hi little monsters!" Gaga said in a short video released May 16. "I just wrapped Copacabana, I'm headed to Singapore and the I'll see you at Tudum."
The event will feature updates about fan-favorite Netflix series and films, including Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday and WWE.
Stars from those programs will attend to promote their projects.
