Addison Rae is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer, 24, released the song "Fame is a Gun" and its music video Friday, ahead of her upcoming album, Addison, which arrives June 6.

The "Fame is a Gun" music video shows the singer in a blonde wig, pink trench coat and large dark sunglasses.

"You got a front row seat and I -- I got a taste of the glamorous life," she sings in a nod to Sheila E.'s 1984 song "The Glamorous Life."

The 12-track album will include the previously released songs "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," "High Fashion" and "Headphones On."

Other songs include "New York," "Money is Everything," "Lost & Found," "Summer Forever," "In the Rain," "Times Like These" and "Life's No Fun Through Clear Waters."