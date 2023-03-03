Hallmark Channel has announced it ordered a second season of its time-travel drama, The Way Home.

The show stars Andie MacDowell Chyler Leigh , Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown and David Webster.

New episodes air Sundays on the cable network and stream on Peacock.

The story follows American Alice and her mother Kat as they move into the Canadian farmhouse of Kat's estranged mother Del. Shortly after their arrival, Alice discovers a portal to the past where she meets teen versions of Kat and her father Brady, then begins to unravel the Landry family's mysteries.

"The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one," Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement Thursday.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can't wait for fans to see what's next."