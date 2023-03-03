Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 78)-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 65)-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 64)-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 61)-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 49)-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 41)-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 26)-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 20)