'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with Season 5 in 2024
UPI News Service, 03/02/2023
Paramount+ announced Thursday that the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery will be its last. The streaming service renewed the Trek show for Season 5 along with Strange New Worlds in January 2022.
Discovery was the first Trek series to debut on the streaming service, then called CBS All Access, in 2017. Originally set prior to The Original Series, the Discovery crew time-traveled nearly a thousand years into the future for the third season.
Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman and Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman have launched a universe of Star Trek series on Paramount+. Paramount+ also streams past Star Trek series and movies.
