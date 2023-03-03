Oscar-nominated comedy Triangle of Sadness, documentary Finding Michael, musical series Daisy Jones and the Six and stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

In addition, Next in Fashion starts its second season, '90s girl groups reunite in SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B and the year's best are honored at the Independent Spirit Awards and Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

Film

'Triangle of Sadness' -- Hulu

Acclaimed 2022 comedy Triangle of Sadness makes its streaming debut Friday on Hulu. The film, from writer-director Ruben i–stlund, follows professional models Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson) as they take a yacht cruise with an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). Janitorial staffer Abigail (Dolly De Leon) is forced to take charge when disaster strikes. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

'Finding Michael' -- Disney+

British documentary Finding Michael streams Friday on Disney+. The film follows Spencer Matthews as he mounts an expedition to find the body of his brother, Michael Matthews, who disappeared three hours after becoming the youngest Briton to summit Mount Everest in 1999. The documentary, directed by Tom Beard, features an appearance by Bear Grylls, who also serves as an executive producer on the project.

TV

'Daisy Jones and the Six' -- Prime Video

Musical drama Daisy Jones & the Six streams its first three episodes Friday on Prime Video. The series, based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, who joins popular band, The Six, in 1977. The series features 24 original songs written and recorded by the cast of the show. Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright also star. Daisy Jones & the Six is created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with Neustadter and Will Graham as executive producers and co-showrunners.

'Next in Fashion' Season 2 -- Netflix

Gigi Hadid and Tan Frace search for the next big fashion designer in Season 2 of Next in Fashion, streaming Friday on Netflix. The reality competition series features 12 designers crafting looks to be scrutinized by a panel of guest judges including Donatella Versace, Jason Bolden, Isabel Marant, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Olivier Rousteing, Hailey Bieber, Helena Christensen, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Park and Jennifer Hyman.

Independent Spirit Awards -- IMDb, Film Independent's YouTube channel

Hasan Minhaj hosts the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, streaming live at 5 p.m. EST Saturday in IMDb and Film Independent's YouTube channel. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Best Feature. The film will compete in the category with Tar, which follows with seven nominations.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards -- Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, MTV2

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio host the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, airing at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TV Land, CMT and MTV2. The broadcast can be livestreamed using cable alternatives including Philo, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Pluto TV. Performers for the award show include Bebe Rexha and Young Dylan.

'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage' -- Netflix

Chris Rock will become the first comedian to live-stream a special on Netflix when Chris Rock: Selective Outrage streams Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. The special, Netflix's first live-streamed global event, will feature Rock delivering his comedy act live from Baltimore.

'SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B' -- Bravo, Peacock

Beloved '90s girl groups SWV and Xscape reunite for the six-part series SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which airs Sunday on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock. The reality series follows the members of both groups as they navigate their lives and interpersonal conflicts while attempting to reignite their music careers.