Pro wrestling legend and WWE 2011 Hall of Famer Terry Funk is dead at 79, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed Wednesday.

WWE said in a statement, "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk's family, friends and fans."

For four decades beginning in the 1960s Funk, the son of wrestler and promoter Dory Funk Sr., toured the world winning a U.S. W.C.W. championship and Hardcore Title belts.

He also won the National Wrestling Alliance 1969 championship and other titles over the years.

Funk pioneered "hardcore" style wrestling.

"He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw," said close friend and fellow wrestler Mick Foley on X. "If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many."

The wrestling fame and image led to roles as a bouncer in 1989's Road House film starring Patrick Swayze and as Frankie the Thumper in 1978's Paradise Alley with Sylvester Stallone.

He also appeared in the films The Ringer and Over The Top.

According to his bio on IMDB, he refused to press charges against fans who tried to injure or kill him.

"I mean, do I want to put someone in jail because I convinced him or her that I needed to die? That's how I look at it and that may be sick, but it's also beautiful," Funk said.

In his autobiography, Terry Funk: More Than Just Hardcore, Funk wrote he got excited and fascinated by his father's wrestling life. He said his eyes would sparkle listening to his dad tell wrestling tales about the characters he encountered.

"Pirates, millionaires, kings and adventurers have nothing on me! I would trade my life with no one," Funk wrote in his book.

Funk's wrestling career ran from 1965-2017, including a 14-month stint as NWA world champion. He was also featured in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ric Flair, a wrestler who feuded with Funk in public and faced him in the ring, wrote on X: "In my entire life, I've never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless and a great friend!"