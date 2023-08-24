Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Society of the Snow.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the survival thriller Thursday featuring Enzo Vogrincic Roldan.

Society of the Snow is co-written and directed by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). The film explores the true story of the Andes flight disaster.

In October 1972, 45 people, including members of an Uruguayan rugby team, boarded Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 from Montevideo to Chile. The plane crashed into the Andes Mountains, killing several passengers immediately and leaving the rest to resort to whatever means necessary to survive in the three months before their rescue.

The teaser shows a person snapping photos of the passengers before and after the crash and a character wondering "who those pictures are for."

"What happens when the world deserts you?" the person asks. "Who were we in the mountains?"

The cast also includes Agusta Pardella, Mati­as Recalt, Tomas Wolf, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero and Rafael Federman.

Society of the Snow will close the Venice Film Festival in September and is "coming soon" to Netflix.