Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey are making their relationship Instagram official.

Irwin, 19, shared a first photo with Buckey, the niece of late actor Heath Ledger , Thursday on Instagram following dating rumors.

The picture shows Irwin and Buckey getting close as they smile for the camera. Irwin captioned the post with flower and sun emojis.

Fans reacted in the comments, with one person writing, "You just broke the heart of tens of thousands of young girls across the world. Congrats tho."

Irwin and Buckey made their red carpet debut at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July, where they cozied up as they posed for photos.

The couple have been linked since late 2022.

Buckey shared photos earlier this month from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, a conservation site dedicated to Irwin's father, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

Irwin is the son of Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin and the brother of Bindi Irwin. Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell in March 2020 and has a 2-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, with her husband.