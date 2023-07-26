Barbie director Greta Gerwig says she has no plans for a sequel.

The 39-year-old writer and director discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit film in an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday.

Barbie is a new movie based on the Mattel fashion doll line. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, opened in theaters July 21 and topped the North American box office with $155 million in receipts over the weekend.

Despite the movie's success, Gerwig said she isn't focused on a follow-up film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," the director said. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."

"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero," she added.

America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell also star in Barbie, which Gerwig co-wrote with her partner, Noah Baumbach.

In addition, the film's soundtrack features songs from Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Haim, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and other artists.

Barbie opened in theaters the same weekend as another blockbuster film, Christopher Nolan 's biopic Oppenheimer, which explores the making of the atomic bomb. The simultaneous release and the tonal differences between the films led to the Internet phenomenon "Barbenheimer," stoking hype for both movies.

Oppenheimer followed Barbie at the box office this weekend with $80.5 million in receipts.

Many moviegoers have seen or plan to see both films as a double feature.