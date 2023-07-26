Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is celebrating his 80th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagger's bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating posts to the singer-songwriter on social media.

Richards, 79, shared a video on Twitter of himself playing piano and sending well-wishes to Jagger.

"Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith," he captioned the post.

Wood shared photos with Jagger from throughout the years, writing, "Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger!"

In addition, the Rolling Stones official Twitter account posted a compilation video featuring footage from Jagger's career.

"It's a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! Keep on rockin' Mick!" the post reads.

Jagger thanked friends and fans for the well-wishes on Instagram, writing, "Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!!"

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jagger co-founded the Rolling Stones in the early 1960s. The band completed its Sixty anniversary tour in August 2022.