Irish comedian Graham Norton is to host a British version of the game show, Wheel of Fortune, for ITV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program, in which contestants competing for cash and prizes spin a wheel and choose letters to help them guess a hidden word, is set to premiere on ITV and its streaming platform ITVX in 2024.

The season will include eight, one-hour episodes.

"I'm beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel," Norton said in a statement.

Norton is known for presiding over the festivities at The Graham Norton Show and Queen of the Universe.

A British version of Wheel of Fortune previously aired on British television 1988 through 2001, with various celebrities hosting.

Ryan Seacrest was announced this week as the successor to outgoing host Pat Sajak on the U.S. version of the show.

Sajak's final episode as host will air in September. It will be the show's 41st season.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!