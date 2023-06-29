Saturday Night Live alum and Bupkis star Pete Davisonson is being treated for borderline personality disorder and post traumatic stress disorder at a Pennsylvania rehab facility, according to multiple media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was seven when his firefighter father, Scott, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on New York City.

"Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," the New York Post quoted an unnamed friend as saying Wednesday.

People.com also cited an unnamed source as confirming the news, adding Davidson "should be getting out pretty soon."

TMZ reported the comedian's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, and his other friends are supporting him as he seeks treatment.

His latest stay in rehab comes after he publicly apologized for leaving a profanity-laced message on the voicemail of the head of the animal advocacy organization PETA and was separately charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills, Calif., home.

Davidson has been in and out of treatment facilities for years, seeking help most recently in 2022 to deal with the online harassment he was receiving from Kanye West and his fans at the time he was dating Kim Kardashian.

The couple has since broken up.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Davidson's sitcom Bupkis -- which is loosely based on his life -- was recently renewed for a second season, as well.