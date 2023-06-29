Camelot -- a new production of the medieval musical classic -- is set to close at New York's Lincoln Center on July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will have played 38 previews and 115 regular performances by the time it wraps its run.

Directed by Bartlett Scher, the production features a new script by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

It stars Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica as Queen Guenevere, King Arthur and Sir Lancelot.

"It is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdom," a synopsis for the show said.