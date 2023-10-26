South Korean singer Mark is teasing his new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band GOT7, released a preview of his video for the song "Fallin'" on Thursday.

The "Fallin'" teaser shows Mark perform a choreographed dance routine in a retro-inspired world that calls to mind Riverdale and the movie musical Grease.

"Fallin'" is the title track from Mark's forthcoming solo EP of the same name. Mark will release the album and the full "Fallin'" music video Friday.

Mark released his debut full-length solo album, The Other Side, in August 2022.

GOT7 also consists of Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group last released a self-titled EP in May 2022.