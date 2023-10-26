Beyonce will hold two premieres for her upcoming concert film.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce will premiere Nov. 25 in Los Angeles and Nov. 30 in London before opening in theaters Dec. 1.

The new film chronicles Beyonce's Renaissance world tour, which concluded Oct. 1 and is one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

"It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," according to a previous press release.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce will screen Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with multiple showtimes scheduled each day.

Tickets at North American theaters are available now and will become available Nov. 9 in most international markets, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean.

Earlier this month, Beyonce supported fellow superstar Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles premiere of her own concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The film has topped the North American box office for two consecutive weeks.