Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Dutch humanist Erasmus in 1469-- English explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728-- Italian violin virtuoso Niccolo Paganini in 1782-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908-- Longtime Tonight Show producer\/director Fred de Cordova in 1910-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911-- Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in 1914-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922-- Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932-- Comedian John Cleese in 1939 (age 84)-- Country singer Lee Greenwood in 1942 (age 81)-- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 78)-- Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 73)-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 71)-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 70)-- Singer Simon Le Bon in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 60)-- Rock musician Scott Weiland in 1967-- Author Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 48)-- Television personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 30)