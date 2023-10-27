Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Dutch humanist Erasmus in 1469

-- English explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Italian violin virtuoso Niccolo Paganini in 1782

-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811

-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858

-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872

-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908

-- Longtime Tonight Show producer/director Fred de Cordova in 1910

-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911

-- Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in 1914

-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922

-- Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923

-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932

-- Comedian John Cleese in 1939 (age 84)

-- Country singer Lee Greenwood in 1942 (age 81)

-- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 78)

-- Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946

-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer Simon Le Bon in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 60)

-- Rock musician Scott Weiland in 1967

-- Author Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 48)

-- Television personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 30)