Disney+ and Hulu released the trailer for Goosebumps on Thursday. The series adaptation of R.L. Stine's young adult horror novels premieres Oct. 13 on both streaming services.

Nora ( Rachael Harris ) welcomes new teacher Nathan Bratt ( Justin Long ) to town. There is a Nathan in Stine's books but he is a camp counselor.

The students (Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Zack Morris, Will Price and Miles McKenna) investigate the haunting of the Biddle house. They discover Harold Biddle (Ben Cockell) is targeting the children of the adults who wronged him in the past.

That causes James (McKenna) to dub the group "murder nepo babies." The trailer also concludes with James exploding in a spray of watermelon Jolly Rancher flavored goo.

Goosebumps was previously adapted into two movies starring Jack Black for Sony Pictures. Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the streaming series.