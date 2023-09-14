Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman. Momoa plays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero based on the DC Comics character.
The trailer opens with Aquaman (Momoa) embracing his duties as a husband and father while also ruling as the new King of Atlantis.
The character must team up with his half-brother and nemesis, Orm (Wilson), to take on Black Manta (Abdul-Mateen), a pirate seeking revenge for the death of his father in the first film.
"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force," an official synopsis reads.
