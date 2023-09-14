Dan + Shay are going on tour in 2024.The country music duo announced a new North American tour, the Heartbreak on the Map tour, on Thursday.The Heartbreak on the Map tour kicks off Feb. 29, 2024, in Greenville, S.C., and concludes April 13 in Boston.Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will join the tour as special guests.Tickets go on sale Sept. 22, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time."So excited to announce THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR with special guests @ben_rector + @haileywhitters," Dan + Shay wrote on Instagram.Dan + Shay announced the tour a day before the release of their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses. The album is the pair's first since Good Things (2021) and features the single "Save Me the Trouble."In addition to their new music, Dan + Shay will serve as coaches in The Voice Season 25 in 2024.Here's the full list of dates for the Heartbreak on the Map tour:Feb. 29, 2024 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness ArenaMarch 1 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones ArenaMarch 2 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum ComplexMarch 7 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterMarch 8 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies ArenaMarch 9 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom CenterMarch 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaMarch 15 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide ArenaMarch 16 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Food City CenterMarch 20 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket ArenaMarch 21 - Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaMarch 22 - Chicago, at United CenterApril 4 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv ForumApril 5 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterApril 6 - Omaha, Neb., at Chi Health CenterApril 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterApril 11 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterApril 12 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterApril 13 - Boston, at TD Garden