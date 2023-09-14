Big Mouth is an animated series from Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll that is inspired by the pair's childhoods. The show follows teenage best friends Nick (Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) as they navigate puberty with the help of hormone monsters.
Season 7 will see Nick, Andrew and their friends make the transition from middle school to high school.
Netflix announced in April that Big Mouth will end with an eighth and final season in 2024.
The Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources concluded in June after two seasons.
