Big Mouth will return for a seventh season in October.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Oct. 20, and a teaser for Season 7 on Thursday.

The teaser introduces guest star Megan Thee Stallion as Hormone Monstress Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper known for the singles "Savage," "Body" and "WAP" with Cardi B. She released "Bongos," a new song with Cardi B, last week.

Lupita Nyong'o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park and other stars will also have guest roles in Season 7.

Big Mouth is an animated series from Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll that is inspired by the pair's childhoods. The show follows teenage best friends Nick (Kroll) and Andrew ( John Mulaney ) as they navigate puberty with the help of hormone monsters.

Season 7 will see Nick, Andrew and their friends make the transition from middle school to high school.

Netflix announced in April that Big Mouth will end with an eighth and final season in 2024.

The Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources concluded in June after two seasons.