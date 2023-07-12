Google Doodle is celebrating pani puri -- a popular South Asian street food made of potatoes, peas, spices or chilis and flavored waters in a crispy shell -- with an interactive game on Wednesday.

In the game, players help street vendors serve pani puris. Players are given the amount and type to serve and can play either a relaxed or timed version of the game. When you choose correctly, the game makes a satisfying crunch sound.

There are several flavors of pani puri. According to the Google Doodle page, in 2015, on this day, Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, served 51 types -- and broke a world record.

The snack goes by several names in India, depending on region. Its called puchkas or fuchkas in West Bengal and in New Delhi its called gol gappe or gol gappa.