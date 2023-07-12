Claire Danes is a mom of three.

The 44-year-old actress recently welcomed her third child, a daughter, with her husband, actor Hugh Dancy , the couple's rep confirmed Tuesday to People.

CNN also reported the news.

Danes and Dancy have yet to announce their baby girl's name.

The couple married in 2009 and also have two sons, Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes and Dancy announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

Danes later said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that her pregnancy was a surprise.

The actress also shared her sons' reactions to the news, saying Cyrus "was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan."

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she added. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

Danes is known for playing Carrie Mathison on Homeland and has since starred on Fleishman is in Trouble. Dancy portrayed Will Graham on Hannibal and now plays Nolan Price on the Law & Order revival.