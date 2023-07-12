Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.-- Pope Clement X in 1590-- American writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864-- Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in 1884-- Composer Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895-- Chilean writer Pablo Neruda in 1904-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908-- Painter Andrew Wyeth in 1917-- Dr. Rene Favaloro, inventor of the coronary artery bypass surgery, in 1923-- Pianist Van Cliburn in 1934-- Comedian\/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 86)-- Costume designer Eiko Ishioka in 1938-- Musician Christine McVie in 1943-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 79)-- Exercise\/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 75)-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 64)-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 48)-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 45)-- Country singer Kimberly Perry in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 32)-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 26)