South Korean girl group Mamamoo+ has announced its debut EP.

The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, will release the album Two Rabbits in August.

Mamamoo+ consists of Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul. The duo shared a logo motion teaser for Two Rabbits on Tuesday featuring black and white rabbit-inspired graphics.

Mamamoo+ will release Two Rabbits on Aug. 3.

The duo made its debut with the single "Better" in August 2022 and released the single album Act 1, Scene 1 in March. Act 1, Scene 1 includes the song "GGBB."

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. Mamamoo most recently released the EP Mic On in October.