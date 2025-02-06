Google released a "Celebrating Gumbo" Doodle ahead of Super Bowl LIX in Louisiana Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image features a stew bubbling with shrimp and vegetables. A chicken, crab, crawfish, garlic, sausage, celery, onion and peppers surround the steaming pot.

"Gumbo's cultural significance extends beyond its delicious flavors," an official description reads. "Every bowl serves as a living reminder of the intertwined histories of West Africa, Native America, and Europe that have become synonymous with Louisiana cuisine."

The dish is a cross between a soup and a stew, and is accompanied by rice.

Louisiana's take on the meal typically involves a flour-and-lard mixture, better known as roux, the description reads.

The Doodle was posted Thursday, just days before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.