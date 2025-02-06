HGTV star Christina Haack is Instagram official with her new boyfriend amid her divorce from third husband, Josh Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flip Off star posted a photo carousel to Instagram Wednesday that included two shots of herself and Network Connex CEO Christopher LaRocca.

"Some plane flights must be hard posted," Haack, 41, wrote in the caption.

The news arrives seven months after the house-flipping reality star filed for divorce from Hall.

She and Hall had been slated to star in HGTV's The Flip Off together, working against Haack's first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and El Moussa's wife Heather Rae Young.

But Haack is fulfilling her role with a contractor and designer instead, People reports, confiding in her co-stars that Hall is seeking some $3.5 million.

Haack and El Moussa, who have two children, split in 2016. Haack also has a child with second husband Ant Anstead, whom she divorced in 2020.