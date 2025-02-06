Blackpink's Lisa is teasing her "Born Again" music video featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, which premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The preview shows a clip of the three women with their arms around one another as they walk away from the camera. The trio are all dressed in white.

Another scene shows Lisa, with long platinum hair, holding an apple. RAYE wears sheer black gloves and a hat, and Doja Cat appears to be dressed as a nun.

"Born Again" follows Lisa's singles "Rockstar," "New Woman" and "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)," which dropped in June, August and October, respectively.

Lisa, 27, will release her first 12-track album, Alter Ego, Feb. 28, and will make her acting debut in the upcoming season of HBO's The White Lotus.

K-pop group Blackpink, which, in addition to Lisa, includes Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, announced an upcoming tour Wednesday, although specific dates have not yet been shared.