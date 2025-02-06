Rihanna introduced the first official trailer for the upcoming Smurfs movie, which features the singer as Smurfette.

"I can't wait for you all to see it this summer," she says in the clip released Thursday.

Rihanna's "Don't Stop the Music," which appeared on her 2007 Good Girl Gone Bad album, plays as she introduces Smurf Village, where "every day is a party."

However, the party stops when Papa Smurf, who is voiced by John Goodman, is seemingly abducted.

Smurfette helms his rescue team, which takes them to Paris.

"With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe," an official synopsis reads.

James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Solo Mariduena and Kurt Russell also lend their voices to Smurfs characters.

The film was inspired by characters created by Pierre Culliford, better known as Peyo, who died in 1992. The franchise was previously adapted as the 2011 movie The Smurfs, featuring the voices of Jonathan Winters and Katy Perry, and its 2013 sequel, The Smurfs 2.

Smurfs opens in theaters July 18.