CBS announced Monday that the Golden Globe Awards, which aired Sunday, averaged 9.4 million viewers. This is 50% more than the 2023 broadcast, according to the network.

2020 was the last year the Globes were watched by more people. Sunday's show was also the first ceremony since the Hollywood Foreign Press disbanded and expanded the voting body.

Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes. Winners included Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, Emma Stone for Poor Things, which also won Best Picture Comedy or Musical, as well as stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey, Jr., and director Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

CBS said the Globes was the second largest CBS event ever streamed on Paramount+. The largest awards show on the network and streaming service before that was the 65th Grammy Awards in February.

The Golden Globes previously aired on NBC.