Actor Glynn Turman is the latest celebrity to be memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Turman, 78, was honored with the 2,816th star Thursday for his contributions to motion pictures. He arrived to the ceremony on horseback.

The actor rose to fame for his roles in the television shows Peyton's Place and A Different World, and scored two Emmy Awards for his work on In Treatment and How to Get Away with Murder.

He recently starred in Fargo and will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Other credits include The Wire, Queen Sugar, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Way Back and Rustin.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Turman has "left an indelible mark on the industry."

"We are proud to immortalize his legacy on this iconic boulevard," she said in her statement.

Ava Duvernay and Don Cheadle also spoke at his ceremony.