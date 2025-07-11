South Korean girl group Blackpink have released their first single of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song "Jump" and an accompanying music video dropped Friday.

The video opens with images of Blackpink members Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo on billboards.

The K-pop stars then lead a dance party that takes over an entire city.

"So come up with me, I'll take you high," they sing. "That prima donna spice up your life."

The song arrives as Blackpink embark on their Deadline tour, which continues through Jan. 18.

They released the album Born Pink in 2022.

Lisa recently appeared in Season 3 of The White Lotus. She released her solo album Alter Ego in March.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jennie saw her solo album Ruby drop that same month.

Rose released her solo album Rosie in December and Jisoo dropped her EP, Amortage, in February.