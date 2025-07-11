Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko are getting married.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram Thursday with a series of photographs, including snapshots of Tilley's ring.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," Kiyoko captioned the post, which accumulated more than 500,000 likes within the first 24 hours.

Tilley and Kiyoko began dating in 2018, announcing their relationship publicly in May 2022.

Tilley starred in Kiyoko's 2022 music video for "For the Girls."

"We have so much fun together," Kiyoko previously told People. "We could be doing anything and having the best time, even if things aren't going great or we're going throughs highs or lows and the whirls, we're able to just be there with one another."

Tilley was the runner-up in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2015. She returned again as a contestant in Ben Higgins' season the next year.