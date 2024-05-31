GloRilla and Cardi B have teamed up on a new remix.

GloRilla released a new version of her single "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday.

"Wanna Be (Remix)" features GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and a new verse from Cardi B.

The song's cover art features cartoon versions of the three rappers.

"Y'all been asking for this so here it is!!" GloRilla wrote on Instagram.

The original version of "Wanna Be" appears on GloRilla's mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, released in April. The song's music video shows GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion crash a party on "frat row."

Ehhthang Ehhthang also features the single "Yeah Glo!"

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to release her third studio album this year. She previously collaborated with Cardi B on the hit singles "WAP" and "Bongos."