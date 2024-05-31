Mandy Moore is going to be a mom of three.

The 40-year-old singer and actress is expecting her third child with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of her two sons, Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19 months.

The This is Us star referenced her on-screen children, known as the Big Three -- siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) -- in the caption.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister," she wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith married in November 2018 and welcomed their sons in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Moore said on Today in October 2023 that she was open to having a third child.

"I didn't realize that when the second came out I'd be like, 'I think I could do this again.' My husband thinks I'm crazy," the actress said. "I have not closed that door."

Moore played Rebecca Pearson on This is Us and has since starred in Dr. Death Season 2. As a singer, she released the album In Real Life in May 2022.