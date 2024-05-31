Rita Ora is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 33, released a single and music video for the song "Ask & You Shall Receive" on Friday.

The "Ask & You Shall Receive" video shows Ora take over a laundromat, where she smashes the place up with a bat and takes its bags of cash.

The video is directed by Dano Cerny.

"Ask & You Shall Receive is OUT NOW! Serving a summer BOP, written by one of my favourite artists / supporters / sisters @raye," Ora wrote on Instagram. "This video, we put heart, soul, blood, lashes into one of the most ambitious, challenging, creative shoots I've ever been part of it. Thanks to every single person who brought this to my life, all my love, hope you love it too."

Ora said the laundromat is the same establishment featured in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"Ask & You Shall Receive" is expected to appear on Ora's forthcoming fourth studio album.

The singer released her most recent album, You & I, in July 2023.