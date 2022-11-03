Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Goonies have signed on for roles in The Electric State.

Marvel Cinematic Universe directors Joe and Anthony Russo are helming the Netflix movie.

The live-action cast also includes Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci and Jason Alexander, while Anthony Mackie and Billy Bob Thornton will play voice roles.

"Set in a retro-futuristic past, an orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother," a synopsis said.