Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza is set to star with Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ action-fantasy series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The show is about the titular witch/neighbor Hahn played in WandaVision, which starred Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

No details have been released about Plaza's character or the show's premiere date.

The spinoff will also include Emma Caulfield, reprising her WandaVision role of Dottie, and Heartstopper actor Joe Locke as a new character.

WandaVision scribe Jac Schaeffer is penning the new series.