Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer has been postponed until Sunday on FOX.

The schedule change was because the network aired Major League Baseball's World Series Game 4 in its time slot.

The Masked Singer will celebrate its 100th episode with a 1990s-themed episode.

Nick Cannon hosts the singing competition.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.