Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer has been postponed until Sunday on FOX.The schedule change was because the network aired Major League Baseball's World Series Game 4 in its time slot.The Masked Singer will celebrate its 100th episode with a 1990s-themed episode.Nick Cannon hosts the singing competition.Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.Previously eliminated celebrities include Kat Graham, Jerry Springer, Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, William Shatner, Eric Idle, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Daymond John.