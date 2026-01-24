Several stars from General Hospital paid tribute to late actor Tony Geary in a new video featuring some of his best moments as Luke Spencer Friday.

Geary died in December from complications of surgery at the age of 78.

He had starred in the soap opera off and on for decades, starting in the late 1970s.

"Tony Geary will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, old friend. #GH #GeneralHospital," Friday's minute-long clip was captioned.

"Tony was a master craftsman," Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) said. "He was a deep thinker, curious, generous and delightfully naughty."

Tony Geary was an incredible man and an amazing actor," Laura Wright (Carly) added. "And I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to share the stage with him."

"Some people were so alive that they will never be gone," Genie Francis (Laura) said.