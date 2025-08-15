Actor Tristan Rogers died Friday at age 79. ABC 7 in California confirmed with Rogers' manager, Meryl Soodak, and The Hollywood Reporter via a statement from General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini.

Rogers played Robert Scorpio on the soap opera since 1980. He was introduced as a spy for the fictional World Security Bureau. His most recent appearance was last year, with Scorpio now the District Attorney of Port Charles.

He went public with his battle with lung cancer in July. Soodak told ABC 7 Rogers had never smoked.

The Melbourne-born Rogers also appeared in The Young and the Restless, Studio City and The Bold and the Beautiful. He did voice work in The Rescuers Down Under, Batman Beyond, The Wild Thornberrys and more.

Rogers has TV credits dating back to a 1969 episode of Delta.