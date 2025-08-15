Laufey rocked the stage while performing her song "From the Start" live on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter clapped onstage and got the audience involved during her performance, which was a part of GMA's Summer Concert Series.

"Music for me, songwriting is just, it's like my journal come alive and it's the way I get feelings out. But I think for me it's also a way of getting my experiences out there and hope that people resonate to make me feel less crazy," she said when asked about basing her music on personal experiences.

"From the Start" appears on Laufey's second studio album, titled Bewitched. Laufey also performed "Lover Girl," a track from her upcoming third studio album, titled A Matter of Time.

Laufey is set to release A Matter of Time on August 22. The album will also include the singles "Snow White," "Silver Lining" and "Tough Luck."

Laufey will be promoting the album with a new tour that begins Sept. 15 in Orlando and wraps up Oct. 27 in Boston.