Daisy Lowe is a new mom.

Lowe, a model and the daughter of singer and musician Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe, recently welcomed her first child with her fiance, Jordan Saul.

Lowe, 34, shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Saul and their baby girl, Ivy Love.

"Our Easter egg finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl. I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy," she captioned the post. "Happy Easter Loves."

Rossdale reacted to the post with several heart emojis. Singers Mel C and Natalie Imbruglia also congratulated Lowe in the comments.

"Yay! She finally arrived," Mel C wrote. "Enjoy beautiful mama. It's the best."

Lowe and Saul got engaged in September.

"i am officially your fiance & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be," Lowe wrote on Instagram at the time.

