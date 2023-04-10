LaTocha Scott says she "never left" the R&B girl group Xscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old singer discussed her status with the group during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Scott is a founding member of Xscape, along with her sister, Tamika Scott, Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle. The group released three albums between 1993 and 1998, and disbanded in 1998.

Xscape reunited in 2017 for a reunion tour sans Burruss, leading Scott, Tamika Scott and Cottle to perform as the subunit Xscap3.

On WWHL, Scott denied that she left Xscape, despite her recent focus on her solo career.

"I never left, outside of what you see on Wikipedia. I never left. My name is off, but I'm still part of Xscape," she said.

Scott was asked how she feels about Tamika Scott, Burruss and Cottle performing as Xscape and Tamika Scott taking her parts in the songs.

"We don't mind, because we've done that before. Although, we changed our name to Xscap3. I just felt like they should have probably respected it in that way, because it's not Xscape until it's all four of us," Scott said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"But for them, I don't want them to not make money and do shows. That's not what it's about, because I love to do music, I want to do music. They want to do shows too," she added.

Scott also addressed her feud with her sister, Tamika Scott, and her issues with Burruss. Scott said she has reached out to Tamika Scott to try to resolve their conflict but hasn't heard back from her sister.