As the Star Wars celebration wraps up in London, new announcements have been made about some fan favorites.

The animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will conclude with a third and final season on Disney+, the show's executive producers Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Athena Portillo told attendees at the Bad Batch panel.

In a trailer for the series, shown only to those in the room, viewers see Emperor Palpatine, Dr. Hemlock, the entire Bad Batch, Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang) Fennec Shand (voiced by Ming-Na Wen), clone Rex and Clone Wars' Commander Wolffe, among others.

Keisha Castle-Hughes voices Dr. Emerie Karr, who was introduced at the end of Season 2.

"The great thing that The Bad Batch does is, it doesn't just give you outright who people are," she said. "Even if they work in certain sectors, in certain worlds, we are still not clear what people's intentions are. It's ever-changing and that's what keeps the show so exciting,"

A spinoff of The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first aired 16 episodes in 2021. A second season aired earlier this year. Both seasons are available on demand from Disney+. The Bad Batch tells the story of Clone Force 99, whose genetic mutation gives them super strength and thus is tapped for more complex missions.

In another reveal from Star Wars Celebration, a trailer for Star Wars Visions Vol. 2 was released. Produced by Lucasfilm, the second series is a selection of shorts from animation studios from around the world.

U.K's Aardman, Studio La Cachette of France, Spain's El Guiri, Ireland's Cartoon Salon, Punkrobot from Chile, South Korea's Studio Mir, 88 Pictures from India, D'art Shtajio of Japan and Triggerfish from South Africa, along with Lucasfilms, provide their own unique takes on characters and stories from the Star Wars universe. In the first installment, Japanese anime studios were invited to interpret Star Wars from their own points of view.