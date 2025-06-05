Rock band Garbage appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "There's No Future in Optimism," a song from their new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band -- composed of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig -- performed on Wednesday night's show to promote the album, which released May 30.

Let All That We Imagine Be the Light is Garbage's first new studio album in four years.

The band thanked their fans in an Instagram post the day after the record's release.

"We are all absolutely blown away by the response to our new record," the post said. Thank you so much for the outpouring of kindness we have received. Such wide open arms. Such long suffering love. Such a beautiful, most welcome surprise. Our sincere gratitude. And once again -- from the very bottom of our shriveled and dark old hearts -- thank you. And Free Palestine."

Garbage's tour in support of the new album kicks off July 20 in St. Paul, Minn.